Indiana News

ISP: Lake County deputy charged with stalking after using police resources to find his ex

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police received reports about charges being filed toward a deputy for using police resources to stalk an ex.

According to a release, an investigation ran by the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post began in July.

Police say allegations were made that an officer used police resources to “stalk and harass an ex-domestic partner.”

After further investigation, police found that Patrol Officer Nicholas Katalinic made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center to receive whereabouts of an ex-domestic partner.

Police say Katalinic also used a program called Spillman, a program used by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement purposes, to find the location of the ex.

During the investigation, police also learned that Katalinic made several unwanted phone calls to the ex. During the phone calls, police say Katalnic made references about knowing the whereabouts of the ex, and made references about their shared child. Katalinic was charged with stalking and harassment.