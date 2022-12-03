Indiana News

ISP: Man arrested for causing fatal crash while intoxicated

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash that happened Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP’s assistance investigating an injury crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street in Austin, Indiana. Austin is about an hour south of Indianapolis.

Preliminary investigation indicates a green 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Terry Richards, 56 from Austin was traveling northbound on South Dowling Street and approaching a stop sign at SR 256. At the same time, a black 1985 Honda Shadow motorcycle driven by Michael Taylor II, 36, from Scottsburg was eastbound on SR 256 and approaching the same intersection.

The investigation indicates the GMC Envoy entered the intersection and collided with the side of the motorcycle.

Taylor II was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life threatening-injuries. He was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Richards was not injured in the crash. However, officers observed evidence at the scene while talking with Richards that indicated alcohol was potentially a factor in the crash.

Richards certified chemical test was over .08 BAC.

After being cleared at Scott Memorial Hospital, Richards was arrested on one count of causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More, a Level 4 felony, and one count of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony.