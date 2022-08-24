Indiana News

ISP: Man arrested for driving intoxicated, causing fatal crash in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement with drugs and alcohol that led to a fatal crash.

Indiana State Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County. After further investigation, police say Mitchell A. Jaso, 25, of Ramsey was driving a Volkswagon Jetta. Police say Jaso collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. According to a release, Jaso was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the Silverado held a family of four from Lanesville. Haley Casey (driver), Trinity Toops, and their two children were all injured in the crash. Police say a fifth passenger, Jeffrey S. Barnes, 44, of Charlotte, Michigan, died at the scene of the crash.

After further investigation, police believed alcohol was involved to cause the crash. Police say they did not trace alcohol in Casey’s system, however, Mitchell tested positive with a blood alcohol content of 15%, as well as THC in his system.

Police arrested Jaso Tuesday for causing death while operating a vehicle, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.