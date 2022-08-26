Indiana News

ISP: Man dies in semi rollover crash in Dubois County

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after semi rollover crash that contained 6,000 gallons of milk in Dubois County, according to Indiana State Police.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, first responders arrived at U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45, and found the semi. Police located the driver who was trapped inside when they arrived.

The driver was identified on Friday as Jermone Thomas of Missouri. Police did not provide the age of the victim.

Thomas died at the scene.

The roadway was closed for eight hours while emergency crews cleared the scene but it has been reopened since.