Indiana News

ISP: Man made threats against Indiana Supreme Court justices

MOROCCO, Ind. (WISH) — A Morocco man is facing charges after being accused of directing threatening emails, calls and voicemails to the Indiana Supreme Court.

David Goetz II, 26, faces two felony counts of intimidation where the victim is a judge.

Indiana State Police say the investigation began in February 2022 when Indiana State Capitol Police contacted ISP’s Lowell district.

Investigators say Goetz sent threatening emails and made threatening calls. When calls would go unanswered, he would leave threats on voicemail, according to investigators.

Goetz was arrested on Wednesday.

News 8 has requested more information from the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court date.