Indiana News

ISP: Man made threats against Indiana Supreme Court justices

(Provided Photo/Newton County Jail)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

MOROCCO, Ind. (WISH) — A Morocco man is facing charges after being accused of directing threatening emails, calls and voicemails to the Indiana Supreme Court.

David Goetz II, 26, faces two felony counts of intimidation where the victim is a judge.

Indiana State Police say the investigation began in February 2022 when Indiana State Capitol Police contacted ISP’s Lowell district.

Investigators say Goetz sent threatening emails and made threatening calls. When calls would go unanswered, he would leave threats on voicemail, according to investigators.

Goetz was arrested on Wednesday.

News 8 has requested more information from the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court date.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ May 5, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

Thursday’s business headlines

Business /

Salvation Army of Johnson County merges with Interchurch Food Pantry

Local /

Fans welcome at Saturday’s Colts Cheerleaders audition showcase

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.