Indiana News

ISP: Massachusetts man wanted for murder, arrested in Indiana

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man Wednesday in Indiana who was wanted for murder.

Police say Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts, was parked in the back of the Sinclair gas station at State Road 1 and Interstate 70 in a semi tractor trailer in Cambridge City. They say he had multiple felony warrants out of the State of Georgia. Police performed a high-risk traffic stop on Palmer.

After further investigation, police arrested Palmer. Palmer faces preliminary charges for murder.

According to a release, he’s been taken to the Wayne County Jail where he’s being held with no bond.