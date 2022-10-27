Indiana News

ISP: Massachusetts man wanted for murder, arrested in Indiana

(WISH file photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man Wednesday in Indiana who was wanted for murder.

Police say Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts, was parked in the back of the Sinclair gas station at State Road 1 and Interstate 70 in a semi tractor trailer in Cambridge City. They say he had multiple felony warrants out of the State of Georgia. Police performed a high-risk traffic stop on Palmer.

After further investigation, police arrested Palmer. Palmer faces preliminary charges for murder.

According to a release, he’s been taken to the Wayne County Jail where he’s being held with no bond.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Timeline details whereabouts of mother accused in son’s death

Local /

LaVine’s 28 points enable Bulls to hold off Pacers, 124-109

Indiana Pacers /

ISP: Fatal crash on I-65 takes the life of 1 man

Indiana News /

Indiana reports 3,697 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.