ISP: Owner of Tudela Soccer Academy faces child seduction charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police said on Thursday the owner of a Tri-State soccer academy was arrested on four counts of child seduction charges and a charge of intimidation.

Jeremy Michael Tudela, 37, is accused of having sexual contact with one of his female soccer students under the age of 16.

Tudela is the owner of Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh, according to ISP.

Tudela was arrested near his residence on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.