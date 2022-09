Indiana News

ISP: Portage man arrested for child exploitation

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Portage, IN for child exploitation.

Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Timothy James, 35, of Portage.

The investigation started when “Peer to Peer” file sharing software found illegal activities at a home in Portage, police say.

Police say Carpenter was taken into custody Friday morning, and transported to the Porter County Jail. He’s facing preliminary charges for child exploitation.