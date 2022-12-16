Indiana News

ISP: Rochester man dead after being hit by vehicle on U.S. 31

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a man has died after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 31.

Police say it happened Thursday evening just before 7:30 p.m. at U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. Police say a 23-year-old man from Cincinnati, Ohio was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the passing lane of southbound U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East. They say Steven Patrick Biggs, 51, of Rochester, was walking across the travel portion of southbound U.S. 31 when he was hit.

Biggs died at the scene and the Ohio man wasn’t injured. Police say the crash is still under investigation.