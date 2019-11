MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A state trooper has been hospitalized after being shot during a standoff with a suspect.

Indiana State Police say a SWAT trooper was shot in Madison on Saturday morning. The trooper’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He has been transported to UC Medical Center.

The suspect is in custody.

The incident occurred east of Madison at a home on State Road 56.

No other information has been released.

This story will be updated.