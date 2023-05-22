ISP to close parts of U.S. 41 Tuesday for Run for the Wall motorcyclists

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police announced Monday that they will be closing portions of U.S. Highway 41 near Warrenton Road and Interstate 64 eastbound in Gibson County Tuesday.

The closures come to allow a group of several hundred motorcyclists who are traveling from California to Washington D.C., to stop at the Flying J Travel Center located at U.S. Hwy 41 and Warrenton Road.

The motorcyclists, who are riders participating in Run for the Wall, a motorcycling event created to honor all veterans, left California on Wednesday to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. on Saturday. The group is expected to arrive in Washington D.C. Saturday.

ISP said in the release the motorcyclists are expected to arrive around 2:15 p.m. CT Tuesday and leave by 3 p.m. CT.

These are the approximate times of the highway closings.

Approximately 2:15 p.m.

This closure is expected to last around 15 minutes.

U.S. Hwy 41 northbound will be closed south of I-64 to let the motorcyclists exit I-64 east to U.S. 41 north.

U.S. Hwy 41 southbound will be closed at Warrenton Road while the motorcyclists turn into the Flying J Travel Center.

Approximately 3 p.m.

This closure is also expected to last around 15 minutes.

U.S. Hwy 41 south at Warrenton Road will be closed so the motorcyclists to leave Flying J Travel Center.

I-64 east just west of U.S. 41 will be closed while the motorcyclists enter I-64 from U.S. 41 south

The ISP encourages those who are planning to show the motorcyclists their support to find a safe place to park off the highway. Parking on I-64 is prohibited.