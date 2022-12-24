Indiana News

ISP: Woman arrested for fleeing crash scene while intoxicated, found in ditch on I-94

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Friday evening after crashing into a semi, fleeing the scene, and was later found in a ditch on I-94.

At 6 p.m., troopers were maintaining the I-94 westbound road closure at the Burns Harbor exit for a hazmat cleanup of an earlier crash. While doing so, troopers witnessed a two-vehicle crash between a Chevrolet and a semi in the opposite westbound lanes. The Chevrolet fled the scene, driving westbound, suffering from extensive front end damage during the crash, according to a news release Saturday.

An Indiana State trooper was able to locate Tiffany M. Bergstrom, 32, driver of the Chevrolet in a ditch at the 20.5 mile-marker on I-94. The trooper initiated an O.W.I investigation, but Bergstrom refused to take a breath test and was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance.

Police issued a warrant for a blood draw that was requested and granted by a Porter County Judge. Once Bergstorm was medically cleared she was taken to the Porter County Jail.

Bergstorm is preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment (prior conviction), leaving the scene of a crash, and operating while intoxicated.