IU fans able to stock beer fridges with brew they helped create

Hoosier Gameday Lager will be available to purchase anywhere Upland Brewing Company beers are sold, including in bars, grocery stores, liquor stores and more. (Provided Photo/Upland Brewing Company)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A new brew created with help from fans of Indiana University Athletics and Upland Brewing Company will soon hit store shelves for general purchase.

Hoosier Gameday Lager was unveiled in March as the first-ever branded beer for the school’s sports programs. Months earlier, the Bloomington-based craft brewer had invited the public to suggest ideas for the name, taste, and can design of the beer still to be developed.

Upland Brewing Company President Eddie DeSalle told WISH-TV that he is a passionate IU alum and fan himself. He came up with the idea to solicit input while discussing his company’s rights to represent the athletics program through a beer with fellow fans in the stands at events.

More than 10,000 fans participated in the survey launched in November 2022 and Upland Brewing Company released the creation in its brewpubs and taprooms six months later as a limited edition.

“The support and excitement surrounding this particular beer has been extraordinary,” Eddie DeSalle, president of Upland Brewing Company, said. “To have a beer specifically for IU fans and made by IU fans is unique to the market and really energizing for those who support the cream and crimson. Since we’re based in Bloomington, creating this beer was such a natural fit, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Upland Brewing announced Thursday that Hoosier Gameday Lager will be available to purchase in grocery stores, liquor stores, and other locations where its products are sold.

The consumer sales start at noon on Sunday at Upland locations. The beer will then be for sale in the other businesses the following day. A portion of the sales will go toward IU student scholarships.

The cans were designed to feature IU’s famous cream and crimson candy stripes and the school’s classic scripted ‘Indiana’ logo. The beer’s flavor profile is described as “classically smooth and refreshing,” with 4.7 alcohol by volume.

Upland has nine locations in central and southern Indiana including Indianapolis, Carmel, Columbus and Jeffersonville.