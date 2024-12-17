IU Health reports security breach, limited user data taken

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Health announced some user data has been compromised in a security breach.

IU Health said Tuesday that only a limited amount of information was compromised. Social Security numbers and financial data were not impacted.

“While there was no financial information or Social Security numbers impacted by this incident, as a precaution, we encourage affected individuals to remain vigilant and verify that anyone who is reaching out about personal and/or health information is a legitimate representative of the organization they say they are associated with,” IU Health said in a press release.

The stolen information varies for each person’s account, but they “may have included address, age, medical record number, diagnosis, or other limited treatment information (in the data breach),” IU Health said.

IU Health first learned of the security breach when an employee’s email account may have been compromised on Oct. 18.

That same day, IU Health said they began investigating and taking steps to protect user’s accounts. An external forensics firm determined that access was gained to the employee’s email between Oct. 4 – 18.

IU Health is notifying individuals as of Dec. 17, and have a call center dedicated to answering any questions, reached at 1-844-920-8857 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon. – Fri.