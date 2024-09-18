IU student from Greenwood arrested on rape charges, police say

Noah Apgar, 20, of Greenwood. Apgar, an IU Bloomington student, was arrested after being accused of two rapes that occurred at different Greek life houses on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, 2024. (Provided Photo/Monroe County jail)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University Bloomington student from Greenwood faces multiple charges after being accused of raping two female students earlier in September.

Noah Apgar, 20, faces charges of five counts of felony rape, one count of strangulation, and one count of criminal confinement.

Probable cause affidavits obtained by News 8 say Apgar is accused of two rapes that happened at IU Bloomington on Sept. 6 and 13.

Police say both women reported they met Apgar at separate campus parties hosted by Greek life organizations. The women later coordinated meetings with him over Snapchat.

After meeting with Apgar, both women say he became aggressive and engaged in sexual activity with them without their consent, court documents say.

Both assaults happened inside Greek life houses. It was unclear if Apgar was a member of the fraternity where one of the assaults took place.

Apgar was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Monroe County jail. He faces multiple counts of rape as each instance of penetration may be considered a different act.

He is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

