Ivy Tech President Emeritus Gerald Lamkin dies

INDIAN HARBOR BEACH, Fl. (WISH) — Gerald Lamkin, the president emeritus of Ivy Tech Community College died Saturday, the college announced Monday.

Lamkin was 86 years old. He served as president of both the college and the Ivy Tech Foundation from 1983 to 2007.

Before serving as president, he worked in varying roles at the college including the director of education and statewide vice president of operations. Lamkin started as a part-time instructor at the college in 1967.

“Our dad lived his life to help others and always wanted to see others improve their lives. A problem solver by nature, he did not believe in the word ‘can’t’,” Jeri Criddle, Lamkin’s daughter and family spokesperson, said.

Lamkin’s family said memorial contributions should be made to the Gerald and Louise Lamkin Scholarship with the Ivy Tech Foundation.