Indiana News

Jay County woman arrested for murder of son, molestation of girl

Portland, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana woman faces multiple charges for crimes involving minors.

The Jay County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges against 27-year-old Chelsea Crossland. On March 24, an investigation of the death of a 5-year-old was opened after the Portland Police Department was called due to an unresponsive child.

Crossland now faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death following the death of her 5-year-old son Christian Crossland.

A separate charge for child molestation was filed to an incident between Crossland and a minor.

Indiana State Police says that this case remains under active criminal investigation.

Online court records state that a warrant has been issued for her arrest and an initial court hearing has not yet been set.