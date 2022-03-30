Jay County woman arrested for murder of son, molestation of girl

Portland, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana woman faces multiple charges for crimes involving minors.
The Jay County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges against 27-year-old Chelsea Crossland. On March 24, an investigation of the death of a 5-year-old was opened after the Portland Police Department was called due to an unresponsive child.
Crossland now faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death following the death of her 5-year-old son Christian Crossland.
A separate charge for child molestation was filed to an incident between Crossland and a minor.
Indiana State Police says that this case remains under active criminal investigation.
Online court records state that a warrant has been issued for her arrest and an initial court hearing has not yet been set.