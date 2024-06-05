Jeffersonville childcare worker in custody after infant dies under her care in 2022

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Jeffersonville childcare worker faces felony charges after an infant died under her care in 2022.

Indiana State Police say the investigation into 35-year-old Brittany Baylor started in July 2022.

Jeffersonville medics were called to a location on a report of an unresponsive 6-month-old. They rushed the child to a nearby hospital before transferring them to a hospital in Louisville. The infant died later that day, police say.

State police detectives were called to assist, and learned from an autopsy that the child’s cause of death was a “closed head injury sustained in an assault.”

After speaking with the child’s parents and Baylor, who worked as a home-based childcare provider, they learned that the infant was under Baylor’s care when the incident occurred.

Investigators then filed a report to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office in Jeffersonville. Police say prosecutors worked with doctors at a pediatric protective agency before the report was finally returned in May 2024.

Baylor was then taken into custody on Tuesday.

She was booked into the Clark County jail and faces felony charges of aggravated battery resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.