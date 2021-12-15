Indiana News

Jeffersonville man arrested for running unlicensed car dealership

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Jeffersonville man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the operation of an unlicensed car dealership, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP say they began investigating Brian’s Auto Sales, located on Dutch Lane, on Nov. 23 following a call from a potential victim.

Police discovered numerous cars that appeared to be sold under the tax ID of a different business that was unaware. Some customers could not get titles for their vehicles due to alleged fraudulent sales practices. They also learned Brian’s Auto Sales was not a licensed car dealership.

Brian Jent, 49, is charged with 36 counts of fraud, four counts of counterfeiting, corrupt business influence, racketeering and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded should contact ISP trooper Brandon Farias by calling 812-248-4374.