Indiana News

Judge: Delphi murders jury to come from Allen County

Richard Allen, the man arrested for the Delphi murders. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge has ruled that jurors hearing the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County.

Judge Frances Gull, a special judge appointed from Allen County, issued her order Tuesday, one day after the prosecutors and defense narrowed the possible counties to two.

Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder for the Feb. 13, 2017, murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German in Delphi.

Allen’s defense team asked Gull in November to pick jurors from a county at least 150 miles from Carroll County, where the murders occurred.

Allen remains in jail without bond. The judge has set a hearing for Feb. 17 on a defense request to allow Allen to post bail.

A trial date has not been set.