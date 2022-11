Indiana News

Judge grants separate trial for Muncie officer charged in excessive force case

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A federal judge granted a request on Thursday to separate the trial of a Muncie police officer from his defendants.

Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt granted Corey Posey’s request after initially denying it.

The case involves six separate incidents of excessive force or false reports by Muncie police officers in 2018 and 2019.

While the indictment includes 17 total charges, Posey faces one count in reference to writing a false report about an arrest that happened Aug. 9, 2018.