Indiana News

Judge: Indiana school district violated transgender students' rights

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has found that an Indiana school district violated a transgender student's civil rights by not allowing him to use male bathrooms at school.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation last year after the teenager was told to use the female bathroom or bathrooms in the nurse's office.

He was told he would face discipline for using men's bathrooms without permission.

But a judge ruled Friday the district's actions violated the student's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights protections.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the judge also found the district violated the federal Title IX law by allowing transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms but not bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

The district's attorney says it respectfully disagrees with the ruling.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines