Judge orders former Indiana sheriff back to jail

by: Gregg Montgomery
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A judge has ordered former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel back to jail for contempt of court.

The judge found Noel had weapons in his home, a violation of a previous court order in his criminal case.

The judge ordered Noel to serve 60 days in jail.

Noel, his wife, and their daughter are all facing charges for theft and tax evasion.

Noel is accused of trading expensive cars from the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighter Association for other cars in his name, then keeping the money when he sold them for nearly $200,000.

