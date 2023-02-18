Indiana News

Jury convicts Columbus man of murdering his girlfriend in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was found guilty Friday of murdering his girlfriend in 2021 at her home in Bartholomew County, the sheriff and the prosecutor say.

Patrick Doyle, 40, admitted to the killing of 37-year-old Heather Steuver, of Columbus, during an interview with a detective while he was incarcerated for possessing child pornography in September 2021.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Steuver was killed at her home in the 5500 block of East 800 North. That’s in a residential area about 3 miles north of Columbus.

Four days later, Steuver’s parents had reported her missing to the sheriff’s office.

On Sept. 9, 2021, police located human remains in a shallow grave just off County Road 400 North between U.S. 31 and River Road. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting identified the remains as Sreuver and ruled her death a homicide due to blunt-force trauma to the head.

A jury also found Doyle to be a habitual offender based on a previous burglary conviction in Bartholomew County as well as an armed burglary conviction in Florida, according to a release.