Indiana News

Jury convicts Gary man in bank robbery where guard was slain

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard in 2021.

Prosecutors said Thursday that the jury found 26-year-old Hailey Gist-Holden guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary.

Gist-Holden was arrested a week later in Georgia.

Fifty-five-year-old security guard Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois, died during the robbery.

The jury returned the verdict following a nine-day trial.

Gist-Holden’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19.