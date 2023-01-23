Indiana News

Jury selection for Delphi murders trial narrowed to 2 counties

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Jurors for the future trial of Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen will be selected from either Allen or St. Joseph Counties, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, faces two counts of murder for the Feb. 13, 2017, deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi.

Judge Frances Gull, a special judge from Allen County, decided earlier this month that she would bring in a jury from another county to hear the trial after Allen’s attorneys requested a change of venue.

On Jan. 13, Gull told prosecutors and the defense to get together to decide what county that would be.

The defense asked for the change of venue in November, requesting Judge Gull move the trial at least 150 miles away from Carroll County.

In their request, Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin wrote: “Richard Allen’s defense team has gleaned statistical data that would strongly indicate that moving the case/trial just 150 miles away would significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool.”

Allen has maintained his innocence.

The judge has not set a new trial date.