Justice Department sues town of Clarksville for discrimination based on HIV status

A view of the Department of Justice seal on April 18, 2019, in Washington, DC.(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the town of Clarksville, Indiana, for violating Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The DOJ says the Clarksville Police Department unlawfully revoked a job offer to a qualified police officer in 2015 after learning he had HIV. The ADA forbids employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

The officer, whose name has not been made public, had served as a volunteer reserve officer with the police department for more than a year at the time of the job offer.

Court papers say the position was contingent upon passing a state-mandated medical exam required by the Indiana Public Retirement System.

During the medical exam in October 2015, the officer told the examiner he had HIV and was taking antiviral medications. The lawsuit does not identify the examiner or where the examiner worked.

Although the medical examiner noted the officer had “no long-term evidence of active disease” from his HIV, court papers say he told Clarksville’s police chief the officer didn’t meet medical standards because his HIV posed a “significant risk of substantial harm” to his colleagues and the public.

At the recommendation of the police chief, the Clarksville Metropolitan Board of Fire, Police, and Safety Commissioners withdrew the job offer and terminated the officer his volunteer position with the department, according to the DOJ. The board told the officer the offer was rescinded because he “did not pass the statewide baseline test.”

The DOJ says the officer spent the next 15 months appealing his disqualification and trying to get rehired.

Eight months after the job offer was withdrawn, the officer was added back to the department’s police officer hiring list. The DOJ says this move “acknowledged” that the officer was qualified. Despite being added back to the hiring list, the officer was never rehired.

The officer eventually found a job with another police department, but he filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission in November 2015, claiming the town discriminated against him in violation of the ADA.

The EEOC investigated and found “reasonable cause” to believe the allegations of discrimination were true. After trying and failing to reach an agreement between the officer and the town, the EEOC passed the matter on to the DOJ.

The officer wants to be rehired as a police officer with seniority and benefits as if his employment had continued on without interruption since the date the job offer was withdrawn. He is also seeking damages for emotional distress.