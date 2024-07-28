Juvenile arrested for attempted murder in Derby

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile was arrested in Derby, Indiana, for attempted murder on Saturday night, Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rainbow Lake in Derby on a report of shots fired. During the investigation, deputies found two individuals with gunshot wound injuries. A third individual suffered minor injuries from broken glass. Shortly after, deputies found two vehicles that were involved in the shooting leaving the area.

A male juvenile was arrested and taken to the Perry County Jail. The juvenile was later taken to a juvenile facility. He is being preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, dealing marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Indiana State Police was contacted for the investigation into the shooting. Two juveniles were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. This incident is still under investigation.