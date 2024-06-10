Juvenile arrested for role in May shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday for his connection to a shooting that took place last month in Fort Wayne, police say.
According to a release, the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect responsible for a shooting on May 20 in the 700 block of Drexel Ave.
The juvenile was located inside a residence in the 5100 block of Kyle Road and was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
The 17-year-old was being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center.
Police did not provide details on the May 20 shooting.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.