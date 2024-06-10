Juvenile arrested for role in May shooting in Fort Wayne

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile suspect was arrested on Monday for his connection to a shooting that took place last month in Fort Wayne, police say.

According to a release, the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect responsible for a shooting on May 20 in the 700 block of Drexel Ave.

The juvenile was located inside a residence in the 5100 block of Kyle Road and was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

The 17-year-old was being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center.

Police did not provide details on the May 20 shooting.