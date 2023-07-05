Juvenile critically injured in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Fort Wayne, police say.

At 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue. Officers arrived and located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say initial information indicated the shooting occurred in the alley between the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue and the 2900 block of Holdton Avenue. Shots were fired into a vehicle, striking the juvenile.

The vehicle left the alley and went onto Bowser Avenue, where officers located the juvenile shot.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and searched the neighborhood for additional witnesses in hopes to obtain video surveillance of the shooting.

Police did not release the identity of the boy critically injured or his involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1230.