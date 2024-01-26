Juvenile found dead at Fort Wayne residence after possible shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Juvenile was found dead early Friday morning at a Fort Wayne residence, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a possible shooting in the 4700 block of Holton Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Officers located a juvenile unresponsive at the residence and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if the juvenile had injuries from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is led by the FWD Homicide Unit and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.