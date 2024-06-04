Juvenile injured in road rage shooting in I-80/94 construction zone in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile was shot in a road rage incident in a highway construction zone in Hammond Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police say.

State police in a release that officers were called to the 7000 block of Madison Avenue in Hammond on a report that a shooting happened on Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue, about a mile north of where troopers were dispatched.

They arrived to find a juvenile received a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound while driving through a construction zone east of the Indiana-Illinois border. They didn’t say if the juvenile was taken to a hospital or treated at the scene.

State police say they are working on gathering more information on a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to contact Det. Chris Eagles at 219-696-6242.