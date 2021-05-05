Indiana News

Juvenile killed in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A juvenile is dead following a Tuesday evening crash in Tippecanoe County, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of US Highway 52 South and County Road East 700 South after several calls about a crash with injuries.

Deputies said their early investigation indicates that a semi, driven by 38-year-old Joshua Mays, was traveling south on US Highway 52 South when a northbound 2014 Buick Regal driven by a Lafayette, Indiana juvenile crossed the center line. It’s unknown at this time why the Buick crossed the center line and went into the southbound lane.

After crossing the center line, the Buick was hit by the freightliner.

The juvenile, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mays, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A specific condition for Mays was not provided.

The southbound lanes, which have since been reopened, in the area of the crash were closed for several hours.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.