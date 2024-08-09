Kayakers find body of 37-year-old man near Kokomo Reservoir Park

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Earlier this week a Kokomo man was found dead by two kayakers in the water near Kokomo Reservoir Park.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department Dive team responded to the incident. Officials removed the man from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Howard County Coroner’s officed identified the man as 37-year-old Austin Lee Tooley.

The cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy was conducted by the coroner’s office.

This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Sergeant Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.