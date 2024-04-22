Kentland man dies after SUV crash in Newton County

GOODLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A 35-year-old Kentland man has died after crashing his vehicle Saturday on State Road 55 in Newton County, the sheriff says.

Sheriff Shannon Cothran did not share the man’s name in a news release issued Monday.

Newton County Dispatch received a report at at 7:56 a.m. Saturday of a car in a ditch with its hazard light flashing near one of the intersections of U.S. 24 and State Road 55, the release says.

Both intersections — one takes the state road north; the other, south — are west of the town of Goodland in southeastern Newton County.

Investigators say the man’s Chevrolet Traverse was traveling on U.S. 24 and approaching State Road 55 when, for unknown reasons, the SUV left the road on the south side of U.S. 24. The SUV hit the culvert before stopping at the corner of the intersection.

The man was provided CPR at the scene and then taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Illinois. He died from his injuries at the hospital, the sheriff says.

Goodland is about a 90-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.