Kentucky pilot dead after plane crash in southern Indiana

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky pilot died after a plane crash Saturday in southern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.
Police say Joshua Warren, 30, of Louisville, Ky., was killed when the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into a field near New Washington, Ind.
A motorist called police Saturday around 3:30 p.m. to report what appeared to be plane wreckage in a field off Flint Ridge Road in Clark County. That’s near New Washington. Clark County deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the wreckage was a plane.
Warren was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the aircraft.
A preliminary investigation shows a Cessna Skyhawk C172 single-engine plane took off from Bowman Field in Louisville Saturday just after 3 p.m. Investigators believe the plane went down around 3:23 p.m. near New Washington.
A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the crash.