Kentucky State Police seek help finding missing Evansville woman

Elza Kolle (Provided Photo/Kentucky State Police)
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a missing 28-year-old Evansville woman.

Elza Kolle was seen last around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when her car crashed into the U.S. 431 Green River Bridge in McLean County, Kentucky.

Kolle is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

State police troopers, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are actively searching the Green River at this time, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3313.

