Knox Co. coroner arrested for meth, official misconduct

Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan was arrested Wednesday for official misconduct and drug posession. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — The Knox County coroner has been arrested on drug and misconduct charges, state police said.

Karen Donovan, 40, of Vincennes, was arrested Wednesday for official misconduct and possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II substance, Indiana State Police said in a release.

State police detectives started an investigation last April after receiving a tip about possible misconduct.

Investigators carried out a search warrant at Donovan’s home Wednesday night and found methamphetamine and fentanyl.

After the search, Donovan was taken into custody. She is said to be out of the Knox County Jail on bond.

A preliminary hearing date has not been announced.

Donovan, a Republican, was elected coroner in 2020.

News 8 has reached out to the President of the Knox County Board of Commissioners for more information.