Indiana News

Kokomo man arrested, accused in shooting at community center

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a fight and shooting at Carver Community Center.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Lavonski Elliott on May 12 for criminal recklessness, marijuana possession, and being a serious violent felon in possession of firearm.

Police say Elliott was part of a May 7 fight and shooting at the community center at 1030 N. Purdum Street. Witnesses told police one person was knocked out in a fight on the gym floor and people involved in the fight ran outside.

Once outside, someone fired multiple shots around the building. No one was hurt.

Kokomo police think some people recorded video of the fight but no one has shared that video with police.

Investigators identified Elliott as a suspect, got a warrant for his arrest, and got permission to search his house on Teasdale Lane. Elliott lived at the house with his girlfriend and children.

Inside the home, police found guns, ammunition, and drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Kokomo police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking into what happened. Investigators expect to make additional arrests.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact ATF Task Force Officer Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.