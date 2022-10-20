Indiana News

Kokomo man arrested, charged with molesting 12-year-old girl

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Wednesday arrested a Kokomo man on three counts of child molestation.

Robert Walker, 40, was taken into custody after officers with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department served him with an arrest warrant, Indiana State Police said in a statement Thursday.

State police began investigating Walker in May after receiving a tip from the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl had possibly been molested in Howard County.

Evidence shows Walker had “allegedly committed sex acts multiple times” against the girl, according to state police.

After his arrest, Walker was transported to the Howard County Jail.

According to online court records, a pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 21. A jury trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 10.