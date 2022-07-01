Indiana News

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead following a crash on Thursday night.

Indiana State Police and the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just before 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said the crash occurred on State Road 28 near North New Harmony Street.

The crash involved two vehicles and killed 32-year-old Seth Young of Kokomo.

Investigators believe Young’s car crossed the centerline and struck a loaded semi nearly head-on. Young was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators do not know why Young’s car went across the centerline.