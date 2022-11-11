Indiana News

Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation.

Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.

Warrants were issued through Howard County for 23 people on drug-dealing charges, including dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, attempted dealing in a counterfeit substance, and dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance.

In August, police began arresting people involved in the operation through search warrants, 37 traffic stops, and other investigative techniques. Officers also patrolled within Kokomo, which resulted in additional charges and arrests.

During Operation Cracked Ice, 22 of the 23 people were arrested. An additional 33 people were arrested from traffic stops and search warrants.

Police seized 5.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.2 pounds of marijuana, 141 grams of MDMA, 64.51 grams of cocaine, 3.39 grams of heroin, 35 morphine pills, 13 suboxone pills, 398 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl, six illegal guns and $9,200 in cash.

Below are the people arrested and their charges, as shown in a Kokomo Police Department news release:

Anthony Harland: Dealing Methamphetamine x 2, Possession of Methamphetamine

Antwon Abbott: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 2, Possession of Marijuana

Larry Beets: Dealing Methamphetamine x 2, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Jeffery Sarver: Dealing Methamphetamine x 2

Anthony Williams: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 3, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Cody Collins: Dealing Methamphetamine x 7, Dealing a Controlled Substance x 2

Timothy Gibson: Dealing Methamphetamine

Reece Ayres: Attempted Dealing in a Counterfeit Substance, Assisting a Criminal, Resisting Law Enforcement, Escape

Charles Dockerty: Dealing Methamphetamine x 4

Chad Gaddis: Dealing Cocaine, Dealing Marijuana x 3

Jerry McKinney: Dealing Methamphetamine

Brian Bright: Dealing Methamphetamine

Carl Chandler: Dealing Methamphetamine x 8, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 2

Sondra Roe: Dealing Methamphetamine

Nathan McKinney: Dealing Methamphetamine x 3

Lesa Young: Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Vicki Gunter: Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance x 2

Larry Wilson: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 4

Markus Martin: Dealing Methamphetamine x 3

Bobby Jones: Dealing Methamphetamine x 4, Possession of Methamphetamine

John Roark: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 4, Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Dustie Jackson-Roark: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Ashley Rivera: Possession of Cocaine

Shay White: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vincent Cross: Possession of Cocaine

Angela Woodard: Possession of Cocaine, Driving While Suspended

Ellen Butler: Warrant from Brevard County Florida

Mark Braxton: Parole Violation Warrant from New York

Michael Little: Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Law Enforcement

Kenneth Sanders: Warrant out of Howard County

Amanda Warrick: Warrant out of Marion County, Indiana

Amanda Bowman: Possession of Marijuana

Danelle Larrison: Possession of Cocaine

Talik Woodard: Dealing Cocaine, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Dealing Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Stephanie Chandler: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jonathan McPeek: Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant out of Howard County

Darneil Kinney: Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement x 3, Criminal Recklessness, Reckless Driving

Rebecca-Ann Lambert: Warrant out of Howard County

Ashley Bagwell: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brittany Causey: Warrant out of Howard County

Stephanie Ayres: Resisting Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct

Alicia Damewood: Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant out of Miami County

Corey Gardner-Shepard: Possession of Cocaine

Elijah Davis: Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun-Prior Felony Conviction w/in Last 15 Years, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed

Holly Bentley: Warrant out of Elkhart County

Michael Mott Driving While Suspended

Cornealous Hale: Warrant out of Howard County

Hal Hughes Jr.: Warrant out of Howard County

Diane Grove: Warrant out of Howard County

Dasedric Dowling: Driving While Suspended

Marcus Herron: Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Casey Owens: Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Tatyana Snow: Possession of Marijuana

Deangelo Strayhorn: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia

Jordan Best: Warrant out of Howard County

Joshua Johnson currently has an active warrant for his arrest for Dealing in a Substance Represented to be a Controlled Substance but has not been arrested. This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Aaron Tarrh at 765- 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.