Kokomo Police arrest 55 people in monthslong drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police say its department arrested 55 people in a 11-month drug investigation.
Starting in January, detectives with the Kokomo dug task force initiated Operation Crackle Ice conducting approximately 77 controlled buys. Illegal drugs were purchased from suspected drug dealers. Those drugs included methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
Warrants were issued through Howard County for 23 people on drug-dealing charges, including dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, attempted dealing in a counterfeit substance, and dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance.
In August, police began arresting people involved in the operation through search warrants, 37 traffic stops, and other investigative techniques. Officers also patrolled within Kokomo, which resulted in additional charges and arrests.
During Operation Cracked Ice, 22 of the 23 people were arrested. An additional 33 people were arrested from traffic stops and search warrants.
Police seized 5.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.2 pounds of marijuana, 141 grams of MDMA, 64.51 grams of cocaine, 3.39 grams of heroin, 35 morphine pills, 13 suboxone pills, 398 counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl, six illegal guns and $9,200 in cash.
Below are the people arrested and their charges, as shown in a Kokomo Police Department news release:
- Anthony Harland: Dealing Methamphetamine x 2, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Antwon Abbott: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 2, Possession of Marijuana
- Larry Beets: Dealing Methamphetamine x 2, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
- Jeffery Sarver: Dealing Methamphetamine x 2
- Anthony Williams: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 3, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana
- Cody Collins: Dealing Methamphetamine x 7, Dealing a Controlled Substance x 2
- Timothy Gibson: Dealing Methamphetamine
- Reece Ayres: Attempted Dealing in a Counterfeit Substance, Assisting a Criminal, Resisting Law Enforcement, Escape
- Charles Dockerty: Dealing Methamphetamine x 4
- Chad Gaddis: Dealing Cocaine, Dealing Marijuana x 3
- Jerry McKinney: Dealing Methamphetamine
- Brian Bright: Dealing Methamphetamine
- Carl Chandler: Dealing Methamphetamine x 8, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 2
- Sondra Roe: Dealing Methamphetamine
- Nathan McKinney: Dealing Methamphetamine x 3
- Lesa Young: Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Vicki Gunter: Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance x 2
- Larry Wilson: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 4
- Markus Martin: Dealing Methamphetamine x 3
- Bobby Jones: Dealing Methamphetamine x 4, Possession of Methamphetamine
- John Roark: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug x 4, Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Dustie Jackson-Roark: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug
- Ashley Rivera: Possession of Cocaine
- Shay White: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vincent Cross: Possession of Cocaine
- Angela Woodard: Possession of Cocaine, Driving While Suspended
- Ellen Butler: Warrant from Brevard County Florida
- Mark Braxton: Parole Violation Warrant from New York
- Michael Little: Possession of Cocaine, Resisting Law Enforcement
- Kenneth Sanders: Warrant out of Howard County
- Amanda Warrick: Warrant out of Marion County, Indiana
- Amanda Bowman: Possession of Marijuana
- Danelle Larrison: Possession of Cocaine
- Talik Woodard: Dealing Cocaine, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Dealing Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Stephanie Chandler: Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Jonathan McPeek: Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant out of Howard County
- Darneil Kinney: Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Dealing Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement x 3, Criminal Recklessness, Reckless Driving
- Rebecca-Ann Lambert: Warrant out of Howard County
- Ashley Bagwell: Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Brittany Causey: Warrant out of Howard County
- Stephanie Ayres: Resisting Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct
- Alicia Damewood: Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant out of Miami County
- Corey Gardner-Shepard: Possession of Cocaine
- Elijah Davis: Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun-Prior Felony Conviction w/in Last 15 Years, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Holly Bentley: Warrant out of Elkhart County
- Michael Mott Driving While Suspended
- Cornealous Hale: Warrant out of Howard County
- Hal Hughes Jr.: Warrant out of Howard County
- Diane Grove: Warrant out of Howard County
- Dasedric Dowling: Driving While Suspended
- Marcus Herron: Dealing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
- Casey Owens: Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance
- Tatyana Snow: Possession of Marijuana
- Deangelo Strayhorn: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia
- Jordan Best: Warrant out of Howard County
Joshua Johnson currently has an active warrant for his arrest for Dealing in a Substance Represented to be a Controlled Substance but has not been arrested. This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Aaron Tarrh at 765- 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.