Kokomo police find missing 11-month-old possibly taken from home

UPDATE: At 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Kokomo police say the 11-month-old Dominique Hall has been found safe in Ohio. A suspect was taken into custody.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A missing child investigation is underway in Kokomo after police say an 11-month-old was possibly taken from a home Wednesday morning.

Just after 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Kokomo police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Walnut regarding a missing 11-month-old, identified as Dominique Small. The block of West Walnut is located at an apartment complex.

Police say Dominique was last seen wearing white and green pajamas.

According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that someone possibly entered the back door of the residence at 10 a.m. and took Dominque.

A vehicle of interest was described as a 2013 black Ford Escape with the license plate 958REI. Police say the SUV is possibly driven by April and Robin Spence.

Police did not say what the Spences’ relationship with the 11-month-old was.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the described vehicle or child should contact police.