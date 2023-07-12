Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kokomo police find missing 11-month-old possibly taken from home

11-month-old Dominique Small missing from Kokomo (Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: At 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Kokomo police say the 11-month-old Dominique Hall has been found safe in Ohio. A suspect was taken into custody.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A missing child investigation is underway in Kokomo after police say an 11-month-old was possibly taken from a home Wednesday morning.

Just after 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Kokomo police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Walnut regarding a missing 11-month-old, identified as Dominique Small. The block of West Walnut is located at an apartment complex.

Police say Dominique was last seen wearing white and green pajamas.

According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that someone possibly entered the back door of the residence at 10 a.m. and took Dominque.

A vehicle of interest was described as a 2013 black Ford Escape with the license plate 958REI. Police say the SUV is possibly driven by April and Robin Spence.

Police did not say what the Spences’ relationship with the 11-month-old was.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the described vehicle or child should contact police.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Chinese hackers breached State Dept.,...
National News /
Local support group aids grieving...
All Indiana /
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty...
National News /
Canada’s Indigenous women forcibly sterilized...
International News /
Indiana Gateway Alternative School offers...
All Indiana /
Visitation, funeral for Marion County...
Local News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Odd food...
All Indiana /
FBI Director Chris Wray defends...
Political News /