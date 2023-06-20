Kokomo police search for suspect who robbed nail salon

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a suspect who robbed a nail salon early Monday.

At 1 a.m. Monday, Q Nails located at 128 N. Dixon Road, reported a burglary at their business. Police say the suspect was captured on business surveillance cameras inside Q Nails looking through drawers and cabinets.

The male took an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged white male, who appears to be balding, wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photos or has any additional information about this incident, please contact Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.