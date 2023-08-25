Kroger frozen vegetables recalled over possible bacterial contamination

Certain bags of Kroger brand frozen mixed vegetables and Kroger brand frozen sweet corn are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria. (Provided Photos/FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some bags of Kroger-brand frozen vegetables sold in Indiana are being recalled because of potential bacterial contamination.

Twin City Foods, which packages the affected food, issued the voluntary recall after one customer’s third-party lab results for frozen sweet corn were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects various sizes of Kroger brand super sweet corn and Kroger brand mixed vegetables with carrots, corn, green beans, and peas. A full list is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Listeria is a germ that can continue to grow while refrigerated. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in elderly adults, young children, and others with weakened immune systems. Short-term symptoms include high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

However, the FDA says there have been no reports of illness or other complaints associated with the frozen veggies.

Shoppers who bought the recalled vegetables should not eat them and immediately return them to Kroger for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.