La Porte County volunteer firefighter remembered for dedication, humor, and service

LA CROSSE, Ind (WISH) — The La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department in La Porte County this week announced the passing of firefighter Kenneth Caldwell.

Caldwell, described by the fire department as a “cherished member and esteemed colleague,” unexpectedly passed away at his home on June 6, a few hours after responding to a brush fire.

“Because of this, his death will be classified as a Line of Duty Death, and he will receive the highest of honors bestowed to a firefighter in service to his community,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Caldwell, the department’s 2023 Member of the Year, joined the ranks on Aug. 1, 2001. As an owner/operator, he logged over 2 million miles in his iconic Red Peterbilt, accompanied by his beloved border collies.

His passion for the job extended beyond the call of duty. He maintained equipment and apparatus, ensuring they met his exacting standards. From his 1970s green Ford to his trusty dirt bike, he was always ready to respond to emergencies, embodying the spirit of service with every call. His dedication to others also included more than 30 years of service to the Lions Club.

“Ken was our brother and our friend, and we were not prepared to lose him, by any means. His death has left a void in our fire house and in our hearts that we will feel for the rest of time,” the department said.

The community is invited to join in celebrating Ken’s life and legacy on Monday at the Center of La Crosse (adjacent to the fire department), located 100 S. Washington St.

Visitation will be held from 3 – 6 p.m., followed by a service honoring Caldwell’s remarkable life.