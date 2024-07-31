La Porte man charged after being accused of beating 54-year-old with ax handle

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being beaten with an ax handle by another man, who is facing two felony charges, according to police.

According to a social media post, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 4900 block of N. County Road 325 West on a report of a disturbance involving two men around 6:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man lying unconscious in the living area.

Police report that the man sustained upper body injuries during the incident involving an ax handle and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

A second man, identified as 53-year-old Phillip Jones of La Porte, was found in the basement next to the victim. Jones was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before being transported to La Porte County Jail.

Jones was formally charged in La Porte County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery. His bond is set at $25,005 and is cash-only, as determined by the Circuit Court.