Labor Day crash on I-69 near Evansville kills 1

A Labor Day crash on I-69 near Evansville left one person dead and at least two others injured, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says. (Provided Photo/VCSO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Labor Day crash on Interstate 69 near Evansville left one person dead and at least two others injured.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies and Evansville-area firefighters were called around 7:45 p.m. to a two-car crash on northbound I-69 near the town of Elliott, about 14 miles northeast of Evansville.

Firefighters arrived at the scene first and found a Toyota Corolla with front-end damage in the median and a Mercury sedan with rear-end damage in the roadway.

One person involved in the crash died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The two drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where they were both asked to take toxicology tests for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

“One driver consented, while the other driver refused. A warrant was obtained, compelling the other driver to submit to testing,” the sheriff’s office said.

Toxicology test results are pending.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating and did not say what led to the crash.

The accident closed northbound I-69 for over two hours.