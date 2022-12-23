Lafayette police arrest suspect in bank robbery

Lafayette, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday accused of robbing a local bank.
Lafayette police identified the suspect as Terrell Lenoir, 48.
A news release from the news department says officers responded to a robbery at the First Merchants Bank branch at 250 Main St. at 2:31 p.m.
Witnesses talked to investigators who said the suspect demanded money and then left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police arrested Lenoir at 4:14 p.m. in a Jeep Cherokee, the same type of vehicle seen leaving the bank.
Lenoir is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft.