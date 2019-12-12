Lafayette police looking for missing girl last seen at school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Areeahnna Millikan was last seen at Jefferson High School around 3:15 p.m.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Millikan was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue hoodie, a black coat and a purple back pack.

Police say she requires daily medication for seizures, but does not have the medicine with her.

If anyone has information about Millikan’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-Crime.